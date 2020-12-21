Bitter cold, no snow in forecast for Anniston Christmas

There’s almost no chance of a white Christmas in Anniston this year, forecasters say, but it will be awfully cold as Santa makes his rounds.
The temperature in Anniston is forecast to drop into the low 20s on Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning, according to the National Weather Service.
“It’s great weather to get a log on the fire, for sure,” said Jason Holmes, a forecaster for the weather service office in Calera.
Over the weekend, the term “wintry mix” — which generally refers to a combination of freezing rain, just plain rain and snow — cropped up in some of the weather service’s advisories for Christmas Eve, and even a flurry of holiday-appropriate precipitation is enough to excite Alabamians. But Calhoun County residents can forget it.
It’s true that forecasters expect cold temperatures, followed by precipitation, toward the end of the week, Holmes said. That will likely produce flurries at best, mostly in Alabama’s northernmost counties, but almost certainly not in Anniston.
“We hate to be a grinch about it, but there’s not that much chance,” Holmes said.
Instead, Anniston residents can expect temperatures on Christmas Eve to drop to the lower 20s. At higher elevations and cities north of Anniston such as Jacksonville and Gadsden, Holmes said, the mercury might hit the 20-degree mark. Clouds will clear on Christmas morning but the high will be around 40 degrees.
That could be a problem for some revelers. As the state reels from a post-Thanksgiving surge of coronavirus, health officials have urged people to avoid multi-household holiday gatherings altogether.
They’ve also urged people who are determined to hold holiday dinners to do so outdoors, while observing the usual social-distancing rules.
Holmes said the temperature and a 10 mph wind will likely make that sort of dinner a chilly experience.
“It’s not going to be the best of conditions,” he said.