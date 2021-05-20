Birmingham man charged in 2020 hammer attack

Authorities arrested a Birmingham man earlier this week after he allegedly attacked two people with a hammer nearly a year ago.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Oscar Cueyactle, 25, on Monday with two counts of second-degree assault.
According to court documents, Cueyactle injured two Oxford men on May 31, 2020, with a hammer.
An attempt Thursday to reach deputies for more information on the attack was unsuccessful.
Cueyactle was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.
His attorney, Chase Arnold, who was appointed Wednesday, declined to comment on the case.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.