BINGO! Elks Lodge can legally host games after amendment passes

Calhoun County voters approved a local constitutional amendment Tuesday that will allow the Elks Lodge bingo game in Anniston to go on — legally.
Bobby Browne, an Elks Lodge trustee and chairman of the board to get the bingo amendment passed, said the Lodge had been advised they had won before all precinct vote totals were in.
“This gives us an opportunity to continue giving money to the charities we support,” Browne said. “Right now, we’re pretty celebrative.”
Browne said the Elks have held the bingo operation for four years and have donated proceeds to causes such as veterans programs, a scholarship fund and Toys for Tots.
Browne said the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on many of the charities the Elks donate to.
“We can kind of pick that up at a local level,” he said.
The amendment passed Tuesday allows bingo games to operate within Calhoun County cities despite a county rule that prohibits bingo facilities from operating within 1,000 yards of a residence.
Its passage brings to an end a long journey for the Elks bingo game, which got caught up in a long string of errors by policymakers. Lawmakers in 2017 approved a constitutional amendment to set up the 1,000-yard rule within Calhoun County, an answer to local residents’ complaints about Big Hit, a bingo operation that was planned for the White Oak neighborhood on the northern end of the county.
By the time the amendment came before voters in 2018, Big Hit was history, shut down years earlier by the Sheriff’s Office. Many of the original advocates for the amendment said they weren’t even aware it was on the ballot at the time. But it did pass.
Only after the vote did local officials realize the amendment shut down the Elks Lodge bingo game in Anniston, a regular game that raised money for charity and generated no complaints from neighbors. The Elks Lodge is separated from the nearest residential neighborhood by woods and railroad tracks, but it’s only 600 feet from houses on Front Street.
The Calhoun County Bingo Regulatory Commission, citing the amendment, said they had no choice but to rule that the bingo game should be shut down. The Elks sued. The Anniston City Council, which also has jurisdiction over bingo games, never acted to close the Elks game.
Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, originally drafted an amendment to fix the issue in 2019, with a plan to bring it to voters during the March 3 primary. An error in wording led to the amendment being left off the March ballot, and lawmakers had to pass a resolution this year to get it on Tuesday’s ballot.
The amendment passed Tuesday with 75 percent of the vote. There were 33,019 votes for the amendment and 11,246 against.