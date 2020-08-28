Bill Harbour, Piedmont’s Freedom Rider, dies at 78

Bill Harbour, the Piedmont resident who joined the famed Freedom Riders protest against segregation on interstate buses in the 1960s, died this week, according to one of Harbour’s friends. He was 78.
“He was brilliant, humble and driven,” said Pete Conroy, the co-chairman of the committee that led to the creation of Anniston’s Freedom Riders park. “He had a real spark for working to get things done.”
The Freedom Riders were a group of activists, both Black and white, who boarded Greyhound and Trailways buses in Southern states in 1961 to test a then-new federal court ruling that banned segregation in interstate transportation.
In Anniston, the riders were met by a white mob that set fire to one of the buses, creating an image of violence that helped galvanize public opinion in the Freedom Riders’ favor.
Harbour, from nearby Piedmont, wasn’t on those buses, but he joined the Freedom Riders soon afterward. He was arrested in Mississippi and spent weeks as a cellmate of fellow Freedom Rider John Lewis, Conroy said.
“Our ride ended rather abruptly,” said Charles Person, who was on the bus that was attacked in Anniston. “His group came in to rescue the rides.”
Person said he admires those later riders — because they joined the movement knowing what sort of violence might await them.
Harbour didn’t set foot in Piedmont for five years after the rides, he later told PBS documentary filmmakers, because his mother warned him he wasn’t safe in town. He lived in Atlanta and worked as a federal employee, but became active in the local effort to establish a park in Anniston recognizing the attack on the bus. That effort eventually led to the creation of the Freedom Riders National Monument.
“He was a great mentor to all of us,” said Harbour’s cousin, Piedmont resident Walter Prater. “He was always a jolly guy, and a storyteller.”
Person, Harbour’s fellow Freedom Rider, lived not far from Harbour in Atlanta and spoke to him often. He said the two would often take part in local civic activities, where Harbour would often let his sense of humor show.
For instance, when people asked for Harbour’s autograph, he would tell them there would be a charge for it, Person said. When autograph-seekers looked shocked, Harbour would tell them the charge wasn’t monetary. If you got Harbour’s signature, he expected you to carry on his work.
“He’d say: ‘The ball’s in your court. We’re too old to be doing this stuff,’” Person said.
Conroy said he spoke to Harbour every few weeks by phone, and was aware in recent months that Harbour was in failing health.
Harbour enrolled in Tennessee State in the early 1960s, although Jacksonville State University was his first choice, according to Conroy. The university, still segregated at the time, turned down his application.
In 2011, Harbour returned to JSU — to deliver a commencement speech.
“I’m constantly asked by students, ‘What is left to do?’” he said in that speech. “Today I ask you to keep the pressure on, because the Freedom Ride is not over.”
This story will be updated.