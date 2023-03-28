 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bill banning mobile phone use while driving passes House committee

MONTGOMERY — A new bill that would prohibit any physical use of mobile devices while operating a motor vehicle saw a favorable report in the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee last week.

While texting and driving is currently prohibited under Alabama state law, House Bill 8 would prohibit a driver from physically handling their cell phone in any capacity, and would limit phone use to hands-free operations. Sponsored by Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, the bill is similar to a bill introduced by former Alabama Rep. K.L. Brown of Jacksonville, which was introduced but failed to pass over the past four consecutive years.