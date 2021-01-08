Bike City 2021: Will the pandemic be under control in time for Anniston’s signature cycling events?

The Cheaha Challenge is four months away at best, but organizer Brooke Nelson said she gets calls and emails nearly every day from bicycle enthusiasts eager to find out whether the event is still on.
“A lot of them are already registered, and they just want to know if it’s going to happen,” Nelson said.
The challenge, a grueling 100-mile bike ride from Jacksonville to the top of Mt. Cheaha and back, is one of the rites of spring in the Anniston area.
While locals aren’t particularly known for day-to-day bicycle use, the Anniston area is nevertheless home to mountain bike trails — on Coldwater Mountain and at McClellan — that draw thousands of cyclists from around the country. Bike races have become one of the city’s biggest tourist draws.
Enter COVID-19. The arrival of the pandemic canceled the Sunny King Criterium, a professional race in downtown Anniston usually held in April, and it also nixed the 2020 Cheaha Challenge, typically held in May.
Medical workers received the area’s first few COVID-19 vaccinations at Regional Medical Center two days before Christmas, and at least 3,705 people have been vaccinated in the county since then, emergency management officials have said. But at present it’s anybody’s guess whether the cycling season will be back on, and on schedule.
RMC doctors have said it may be early summer before large public events can resume again — but the schedule is dependent on how much vaccine gets manufactured and how quickly.
“We’re following the pace of the pandemic,” said Marilyn Cullinane, an organizer of the Sunny King Criterium.
Cullinane said the race is scheduled for the weekend of April 17, although organizers will take their cues from city officials in determining whether the event is safe to hold. Registration doesn’t open until three months before the event, she said.
Nelson said some area races will go on normally, largely because they can be done without violating social distancing rules. The Alabama Ass-Whooping, a ride on gravel roads maintained by the U.S. Forest Service on Mt. Cheaha, is set to happen in February, she said.
But it’s a small-scale operation compared to the Cheaha Challenge. With hundreds of riders, that ride comes with plenty of details that aren’t COVID-friendly.
Homemade peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches, a tradition at one waypoint along the ride, couldn’t be served under current conditions. Instead of mixing up Gatorade in large batches and serving it from a keg with a spout, organizers would have to offer individual bottles, Nelson said. That’s much more expensive and unwieldy, she said.
“We’d have to rent a U-Haul trailer just to pick up the trash,” Nelson said.
Last year’s cancellation was a first for the Challenge, and Nelson said about 75 percent of the 2020 riders simply rolled their registration over to 2021. That ride is scheduled for May.
Anniston added an event to its racing schedule last year, when the newly built mountain bike trails at McClellan hosted a race by the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, a cycling league for high school students. About 2,000 people came out for the first McClellan NICA race in March, just a few days before the first confirmed COVID cases appeared in the state.
McClellan Development Authority director Julie Moss said the second annual NICA race is currently scheduled for March 21, and so far MDA officials are expecting it to happen on schedule.
“They are still hopeful to move forward,” Moss said.