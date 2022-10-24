 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
wire web only

Big Georgia turnout in week one driven by in-person voters

US-NEWS-GA-EARLYVOTING-AT

First-time voter Channing Settles, 18, is recognized by poll workers at an early voting location in Mountain Park Activity Building in Stone Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

 Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA — In-person turnout was so high in the first week of early voting in Georgia that some days were busier than the 2020 presidential election.

Through the first seven days of early voting, nearly 838,000 people had already cast their ballots, most of them at in-person voting locations. Absentee ballots accounted for less than one-tenth of votes so far, though the numbers will increase as the 248,000 voters who requested absentees return them.