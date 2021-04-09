Biden spending plan could mean new routes, station upgrades for Anniston Amtrak passengers

Anniston’s DNA — its very existence — is intrinsically connected to railroads. Without them, the city born on the site of a destroyed Civil War iron-making plant would likely have remained far shy of its founders’ long-range intentions.
Thus, if President Biden’s $80 billion railway-improvement plan comes to fruition, a not-so-subtle link between Anniston’s industrial past and its modern future may blossom along the same railpaths laid more than a century ago.
Biden’s ambitious $2 trillion American Jobs Plan calls for a sweeping overhaul of the United States’ aging infrastructure. In that plan is $80 billion to improve and expand passenger and freight rail service. Amtrak’s goal of adding more than 30 new stops and increased services on 20 others by 2035 could drastically improve the marketability and viability of Anniston’s passenger service.
“In discussions I’ve had with local leaders, (Biden’s plan) was looked at as very positive,” said Toby Bennington, Anniston’s director of economic development and city planning. “It’s something we need to continue marketing as part of our economic development, as part of our tourism, as part of our business, as part of everything across the board.”
Anniston, Alabama’s 27th-largest city, is one of only three Alabama cities with Amtrak services. (Birmingham and Tuscaloosa are the others.) Via the carrier’s Crescent Line, passengers can travel south to New Orleans or north to Washington, D.C., and the Northeast.
Amtrak’s 2035 plans would dramatically increase the cities easily reached from Anniston after a stop in Atlanta: Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama, Chattanooga and Nashville in Tennessee, Savannah in Georgia, and Asheville in North Carolina.
Other additions would allow the Anniston station to feature longer trips to Mobile, Baton Rouge, La., and four cities in Florida — Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami.
“Amtrak has a bold vision to bring energy-efficient, world-class intercity rail service to up to 160 new communities across the nation, as we also invest in our fleet and stations across the U.S.,” Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Bill Flynn said in a press release.
The Biden administration is focusing much of the rail-service plans on improvements in the vital Northeast and further dedication to environmentally friendly energy programs. “You and your family could travel coast to coast without a single tank of gas onboard a high-speed train," Biden said while unveiling the plan in Washington.
Pandemic-related cuts in Amtrak service hurt Anniston last year, when the carrier reduced daily Crescent Line service here to only three days a week. Seven-day-a-week service returns in June, thanks in part to the glacial recovery of America’s tourism and travel sectors.
For Bennington and others promoting Anniston’s transportation options, key to this discussion isn’t merely expanding the available destinations but also increasing the number of riders who frequent the city’s station.
Passenger numbers ‘could be better’
A glimpse of Amtrak’s line map in Alabama underscores a regional thinking. There is no Alabama passenger train stop north of Anniston or Birmingham. In the 1990s, The Star noted a small, but consistent, percentage of riders from north Alabama and northwest Georgia who boarded the train in Anniston.
Nevertheless, Amtrak data show only a modest number of passengers boarding Anniston trains. Annual ridership figures occasionally topped 6,000 a year during the 1990s, which presaged Fort McClellan’s closure and the subsequent population decline.
In the last five fiscal years, Amtrak’s Anniston ridership has hovered above and below 4,000 annually, according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari. Pandemic-era ridership dipped to just 2,369 in fiscal 2020, but the previous four were consistent: 4,244 in fiscal 2019; 3,833 in fiscal 2018; 4,255 in fiscal 2017; and 4,871 in fiscal 2016.
“For a station here in Anniston and with our regional population — and keep in mind our very close proximity to two international airports — those numbers aren't bad,” Bennington said. “They could be better, but they’re not bad.”
Nevertheless, Bennington, a longtime member of the Alabama delegation to the Southern Rail Commission, agrees that one of the challenges — both for local municipalities and Amtrak officials — is expanding the pool of people interested in train travel.
By definition, trains are slower than airlines and, depending on the destination, slower than cars. A problematic example would be Amtrak’s possible expansion to Montgomery, which is roughly a two-hour drive from Anniston and Oxford. To get there from Anniston on Amtrak’s proposed route, riders would first go to Atlanta, then head southwest to Auburn before arriving at the state capital.
The Crescent Line, Bennington said, “is based more on that traveler who has time and wants to take a very aesthetically ‘ambienced’ trip on the train. He doesn’t have to hurry and get in the car and go to the Birmingham airport or the Atlanta airport. There are a lot of people out there who like that.”
Upgrades to Anniston station
Also included in the Biden administration’s rail-improvement plan are upgrades to stations and railway platforms.
Anniston’s Fourth Street station, built in 1926 for $105,000 in the Zion Hill community southwest of downtown, has featured passenger service for nearly a century. When it opened, it was “the nicest station of its class in the South,” a Southern Railway official declared. It included separate waiting rooms for white and Black passengers and space for an unfinished restaurant.
A number of black-and-white Army films include footage of military officers and new recruits disembarking at the station before motoring to Fort McClellan. The station even hosted a visit by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose train made a brief, five-minute stop in Anniston in 1934 during a southern tour and trip to Warm Springs, Ga.
The presidential train stopped in Anniston not so the president could deliver a speech, but instead to take on water. An estimated 10,000 people gathered along Fourth Street to see the president. “I appreciate this great reception, and I am sorry that I cannot stay longer,” Roosevelt said.
After years of negotiations, the city bought the station (but not the adjacent property) from Norfolk Southern Railway in 2000 and now uses it as a multi-modal transportation hub that includes the city’s bus service. No Amtrak employee works at the station, Bennington said, though city staff do.
Federal representatives have already been in contact with City Hall regarding future improvements to the 95-year-old building. Those could include Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and an enlargement of the platform, which now is too short to easily accommodate larger trains and requires a “double stop” — stopping, unloading passengers and baggage, moving forward, unloading more passengers and baggage.
“It’s good that Amtrak is continuing its long-range planning as a long-time, viable transportation option,” Bennington said.