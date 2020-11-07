You have permission to edit this article.
BIDEN DEFEATS TRUMP

Joseph R. Biden Jr. has won the presidential race, declared several major news outlets on Saturday morning, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Associated Press and the major networks.

Biden captured a majority of votes in the Electoral College after being declared the victor Saturday in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born.

In a statement released Saturday, Biden said, "With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

"It’s time for America to unite. And to heal."

