The eight soldiers in the Army’s Best Warrior Competition at Pelham Range this week all have a common challenge: They don’t know what they’ll be tested on.
Each soldier serves under the umbrella of the 3rd Medical Command, based in Forest Park, Ga., which supervises more than 7,500 soldiers in the eastern United States and Puerto Rico. The competition is Army-wide, building from the company level to culminate in a final event at Fort A.P. Hill, Va., in October. According to Sgt. Maj. Duane Ross from the 3rd Medical Command, entrants are kept in the dark about what they’ll face from event to event.
Some of the soldiers said not knowing what’s going to happen next is just business as usual.
“Oddly enough it’s pretty standard,” said Army Reserve Sgt. Josue Vaquerano, who is from Massachusetts and is based in New Hampshire. “Sometimes we’re given very little information but we’re expected to complete the mission to the best of our abilities.”
The mission Wednesday morning was to rescue soldiers with mock injuries from mock firefights. While grading instructors followed behind with clipboards, answering questions about the simulation, soldiers shouted “bang bang bang” to offer imaginary cover fire and approach their patients. Once they secured the scene, competitors had to stabilize the wounded by finding and treating trauma, including broken bones and hidden injuries.
The competition started at 6 a.m. Tuesday with the Army’s physical fitness test, which requires sit-ups, push-ups and a two-mile run. Then entrants went to a firing range to qualify with real rifles, before loading on 35-pound rucksacks, heavy body armor, helmets and firearms for a 12-mile hike over the range’s terrain.
Sgt. Matthew Ennis, a reservist who lives in the Alabama town of Seale, said the terrain at the range was “pretty substantial, with lots of hills,” and a difficult challenge to face.
“You'll hit a wall a few times and you'll wonder can I make it through,” Ennis said, “but you've got to push through and tell yourself the end is near, and (it’s going to feel) a lot better when you can take all the equipment off.”
Ross said there was another marksmanship test immediately after the march.
Other trials included day and night navigation and “mystery events.” Maj. Satomi Mack-Martin, public information officer for the 3rd Medical Command, alluded to testing for chemical or biological weapons readiness as one potential mystery event, though she said even she was not privy to more detail Wednesday.
Ross said the competition tests for a variety of talents. It includes a written exam on Thursday with an essay section, he said, and a question-and-answer session with a board of command sergeant majors held later that day. He said mental strength can help a soldier handle unpredictable factors.
“When you get out there and actually execute a road march or try and get that 300-plus score on the APFT, it can mess with your mind quite a bit,” Ross said.
Vaquerano and Ennis both said winning the competition is a leg-up in military careers, and can open doors to more elite training opportunities. They both said they would use a win in the competition to try to secure a slot in the Army’s Ranger training school.
“Being part of a group of men who are very capable at their jobs and probably the best of the best,” said Ennis. “I want to be among the best.”