The Berman Museum of World History will host an event Thursday to honor World War II veterans on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
On June 6, 1944 — D-Day — more than 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France. The assault marked a major turning point of WWII, beginning the expulsion of German forces from France and eventually the rest of Europe.
The D-Day Salute from 10:30 a.m. to noon is open to the public and will feature live ’40s-era music, free lunch and speeches by Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, the assistant adjunct general with the Alabama National Guard, and retired Rear Adm. Kent Davis, the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
David Ford, assistant director of Anniston Museums and Gardens, said there are usually around a dozen WWII veterans in attendance at the event.
“I think it's important to the community to not forget what these people went through and what they did,” Ford said. “When you look at it, they were called on to save the world and they did. ... They met that challenge”
Ford said he sees the event as a chance for an older generation to pass on their lived experiences and knowledge.
“We hope that people will bring their children and grandchildren and give them the opportunity to talk to some of these people while we still have them here and and learn about what they went through.” Ford said.
Gina Morey, the program manager for Anniston Museums and Gardens, said the event offers the opportunity for people to hear about historical events from a perspective they don’t often have access to.
“It gives the community the opportunity to come and hear first-hand accounts of a situation that is far beyond what most of us can even imagine going through, much less living through,” Morey said.
Ford and Morey said that the event will also be used to honor veterans of other conflicts including those who served in Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East.
“It's very important that we continue, as long as we can, to honor these people that fought so hard for us and for our freedom,” Morey said.