Berman Museum offers Veterans Day activities

The Berman Museum in Anniston — home to a variety of exhibits on military history — is offering free admission on Veterans Day for active-duty military, veterans and their families.
In addition, all visitors to the museum can visit a “V-mail” letter-writing station to send messages to active-duty military and veterans.
“During World War II, V-mail (short for Victory Mail) was created as a method of reducing the cost of mailing a letter. Despite today’s advances in technology, letter writing is still a popular way to connect with those serving in our military,” the museum explained in an announcement.
The Berman Museum, 800 Museum Drive, will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, with last admission at 4:30 p.m. Masks are required for entry. Social distancing is enforced between households.
Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors ages 60 and up, $6 for children ages 4-17, and free for ages 3 and under. For more information, call 256-237-6261.