Be safe: Memorial Day holiday among the most dangerous times to travel

If you’re going on the road this Memorial Day weekend, travel with extreme caution as heavier traffic means more danger, officials say.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued statements that urge Memorial Day weekend drivers to stay alert on the roads. The holiday remains one of the top contenders for fatal traffic accidents, according to the NHTSA.
On a national scale, it’s been estimated that 450 people could be involved in fatal traffic accidents over this Memorial Day holiday period, according to The National Safety Council.
There will be more accidents on any holiday where you have more drivers on the road and out on the water, but Memorial Day was likely such a heavy hitter because it’s the first holiday leading into the summer months, according to ALEA’s recruiting coordinator and public affairs officer, Trooper Justin O’Neal.
He said the same logic can be seen in reverse with Labor Day weekend, the last holiday of the summer season.
ALEA also has a Marine Patrol Division as more people are out on the water Memorial Day weekend, and drinking and boating is just as dangerous as drinking and driving, according to O’Neal.
The boost in traffic related fatalities has prompted ALEA to issue an all hands on deck, placing more troopers on the roads and even offering overtime options to troopers who wouldn’t normally be scheduled to work those days, O’Neal said.
“We want everybody to have a good safe weekend,” O’Neal said. “If you are going to go to a party or a barbecue where you’re going to consume alcohol, make sure that you do have a sober designated driver.”
For the state of Alabama, this year alone, there have been 12,481 traffic related accidents and 235 traffic fatalities. Of the fatalities, 58 percent of the passengers were unrestrained, according to ALEA statistics relayed by O’Neal.
“NHTSA is reminding drivers to make a plan for a safe and sober ride home this Memorial Day weekend,” a NHTSA spokesperson stated via email. “Our data show a higher incidence of impaired driving crashes during holiday periods, which often results in a higher number of fatalities.”
“Drinking and driving is deadly and illegal in every state, yet in 2020, one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in the United States. These deaths are preventable if every driver commits to eliminating risky driving behaviors behind the wheel,” she continued.
ALEA issued a press statement that said the agency was “kicking off 101 days of safety,” beginning with the Friday before Memorial Day and ending Sept. 5.
In the safety push, ALEA stated it would use several outlets including local first responders to “convey a variety of safety initiatives,” such as sending out tips and messages to the public, as well as posting troopers to observe safe practices while on the roads and waterways.
“After the challenges and restrictions of COVID-19, we realize and understand that Alabamians and citizens from across the nation will be traveling to and through our state to reach their fun-filled destinations to enjoy this holiday weekend with both friends and family,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor stated. “As the state law enforcement agency, we have developed a variety of initiatives to ensure that Alabama’s highways, waterways and beaches are safe for all.”
Fatalities occur more so over holidays but aren’t only contributed to drinking and driving, according to O’Neal. While DUI is a significant factor, he said speed was the number one factor in all fatal accidents in the state of Alabama.
The two leading causes for non-fatal accidents are failure to give right of way, and following too closely.
This is called a “reactionary gap,” and O’Neal said simply leaving enough space between vehicles would eliminate many nonfatal motor vehicle accidents.
Public education is “just as important as writing somebody a ticket,” O’Neal said, and one factor that he tries to educate drivers on is driving in the left hand lane — which is illegal in the state of Alabama for all multilane highways. O’Neal said drivers have a mile and a half to pass another vehicle in the left lane, but it is illegal to remain in that lane for long periods of time.