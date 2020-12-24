Baseball league for those with autism seeks batters-up in Calhoun, Cleburne counties

Athletic opportunities for those with autism and spectrum disorders is very limited to non-existent in most communities, but Taylor Duncan is changing that.
Duncan, 25, the CEO and commissioner of Alternative Baseball Organization, a league based in Georgia specifically for those with autism, wants to bring Calhoun and Cleburne county into the league — but he needs a little help.
“We have to find a coach/manager to help us get it started there and it’s going to take six months to a year to get it fully off the ground,” Duncan said.
Duncan, who describes himself as autistic, started the baseball league in 2016 because there were not any services for people on the autism spectrum once they graduated from high school.
“I call it the disability desert because it’s a problem across America,” said Duncan.
Duncan said there are programs in some communities for autistic individuals but they too have their limitations.
“For example there was one organization I tried joining when I was younger but they told me I was too high functioning to participate, so I got kicked out of that,” said Duncan.
Duncan’s story of his success despite his autism began early on.
“I was diagnosed with autism at the age of four where I had speech issues, sensory issues and anxiety issues,” said Duncan.
“As I got older I faced a lot of social stigma and negative perceptions of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish,” said Duncan.
Duncan said his autism kept him out of playing competitive sports but he did not let that deter him from rising above the stereotype.
He credits his mother, coaches, teachers and mentors with inspiring him and helping him to get to where he is today.
Duncan said has learned to work with a team, how to form friendships and how to build team chemistry to be successful on and off the baseball diamond.
He said he’s passing those life skills to others.
Right now Duncan is looking for volunteers in the Calhoun-Cleburne county area including coaches, managers, umpires and players, too. He said there are no geographical limits so players can come from neighboring counties to participate in the league.
The first team — which was fielded in 2016 in Cobb County, Ga. — only had six players and today the league has over 70 teams scattered across the nation. These days the the number depends on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, but Duncan is optimistic that the 70 teams will be swinging bats this spring.
“It feels fantastic to see all the people across the United States, to see them really enjoying the game at it’s best,” he said.
Duncan said it’s not just a league, it’s an experience.
“It’s much more than a game, it’s about social relationships and how to work together as a team, because you have to learn how to work with others when you go into the job sector,” said Duncan.
“It’s about those who are being encouraged to the point where they realize that everything negative that has been said about to them and to them is entirely false,” Duncan said. “They take the positive encouragement and they go out and say ‘Hey, I want to go out and find employment.’”
Duncan said the end result is for the individual to become independent in their day-to-day life.
Duncan said the leagues play on traditional baseball fields and play by traditional major league style rules.
The ball used in the league is slightly larger and softer than a traditional regulation baseball according to Duncan.
Duncan said to participate as a player the minimum age is 15 but there is not maximum age.
“The oldest player we’ve ever had is in his 60s,” Duncan said.
In Oxford there is a parent-run baseball league called A League Of Our Own for children with autism and special needs according to Anthony Green, office aid at Oxford Parks and Recreation Department.
According to the league’s web page the league has its own field at Choccolocco Park.
Green said that he knows of no other organized baseball leagues in Calhoun County for individuals with special needs.
For registration and more information: www.alternativebaseball.org/