Barbara Story, first Black student at JSU, dies at 79

The passing of Barbara Story this week reminded her friends and admirers that they owe her a debt of gratitude for a trail she blazed at Jacksonville State University in the 1960s.
The first Black student to attend and graduate from JSU, Story died Tuesday at age 79. Survivors include her husband, two children, seven grandchildren, a great-grandchild, three sisters and three stepchildren.
Charlcie Pettway-Vann, JSU’s director of diversity and inclusion, said Story started school at JSU in 1965 and graduated in 1969. As a student, she said, Story became close with the school president at the time, who helped her launch a lifelong career at Alabama Power.
“She was an awesome lady and, I think, a great example of sticking to something, even though it’s difficult.”
Vann spoke Friday with Story’s sister, Eleanor Herd, who shared details of Story’s early life. Story was one of six children born to a close-knit, Christian family. Story’s parents, Sye and Louise Crook, didn’t have much money, Vann said, but all six of their children were able to receive an education.
For Story, Vann said, it wasn’t as simple as just going to school. Everything Story did as the first Black student was strategic — from her commute to and from campus to her interactions with her classmates.
“She wasn’t harassed. She talked about the silence, the cold-shoulder treatment,” Vann said. “She had to be careful how she drove to school … so she wouldn’t get caught in certain places that weren’t welcoming to African Americans.”
Carlton Phillips, the pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston, said he planned to officiate Story’s service on Saturday. He said Friday it will be difficult to do without getting emotional.
It’s not lost on him, he said, that her funeral falls on the 130th anniversary of the church that she was instrumental in growing.
Vann described Story as feisty and family-oriented, with a good sense of fashion.
“She had a regal air about her,” Vann said.
Vann said she first met Story nearly a decade ago, while she was working as a reference librarian in psychology and philosophy at JSU’s Houston Cole Library.
Vann said she invited Story to speak at the library, and the two quickly became friends. Because Vann was new to the state, she said, Story introduced her to Anniston’s Dorcas Arts and Social Club.
According to Phillips, Story was strong-spirited but humble. In addition to being JSU’s first Black graduate, he said, she also served as the church’s first female trustee.
“I’ve never had the privilege of serving anyone better,” Phillips said.
He became pastor of the church, he said, partially because of Story. She sat on the committee that brought him to Anniston, along with Iola Abney and Betty Merriweather, both of whom also died this year.
“I wouldn’t have known anything about Anniston or Friendship Missionary Baptist Church without them,” he said.
Without the three women, he said, he wonders what the church will be like once they reconvene after the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the church is saddened by Story’s loss, but is better because of her.
“We as a church have suffered a devastating loss, and we’re pressing forward with the foundation she laid for us,” Phillips said.
Graveside services for Story will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Anniston Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing.