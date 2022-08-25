 Skip to main content
Bank branch ex-manager in Gadsden sentenced on federal charges

A former branch manager at the BBVA bank in Gadsden was sentenced today for embezzling almost $200,000, according to an official press release.

Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, of Gadsden, was sentenced to a year and a day for embezzling “at least” $184,250 from the Gadsden branch of BBVA where Lumpkin worked between 2017 and 2020, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern Alabama District Prim Escalona stated in a press release.