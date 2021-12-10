Bain’s Gap Road to reopen soon

Just in time for leisurely holiday drives, Bain’s Gap Road in Calhoun County will be opened back up Dec. 13 by the end of the day.
The road has been closed for maintenance since Nov. 11, said Steven Trull, refuge manager at Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge for the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The closed section was between Iron Mountain Road and Moorman Mountain Overlook; the problem was that a major culvert under the road was washing out and needed to be replaced.
Trull said the replacement was successful and the preventive maintenance will help maintain the proper flow of water runoff from Moorman Overlook.
Trull also reminded motorists to be sure to observe the 25 mph speed limit on the road, particularly because local wildlife has gotten used to a lack of traffic through the area during the construction period.