Auto supplier IAC to add 63 jobs in Anniston expansion

International Automotive Components will add 63 jobs to its plant in Anniston through a $21.6 million expansion, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced Monday in a joint press release with the auto supplier.
"IAC's growth plans show that Alabama's dynamic auto industry continues to expand despite today's challenging environment,” Ivey is quoted as saying in the release.
IAC is a Luxembourg-based company with a plant on Pappy Dunn Boulevard at McClellan. At the Anniston plant, the company makes door panels, trim systems and instrument panels for use in cars.
The company announced Monday that it will spend a total of $55.9 million in expansions at two Alabama plants, including a project at its plant in Tuscaloosa County that will create an additional 119 jobs.
It’s unclear when those expansions would be completed or when those jobs would come online. Attempts to reach company officials weren’t immediately successful Monday.
Unemployment in Calhoun County and across the state ticked upward in September, according to Alabama Department of Labor statistics released last week. But there are signs that the local auto industry expects growth in the coming year.
Bridgewater Interiors, an Oxford plant that makes seat systems for Honda, announced last week that it would begin a $10 million expansion that will create 35 new jobs.
Bridgewater is a supplier for the Honda plant in Lincoln, which makes the Ridgeline pickup, the Passport and Pilot SUVs and the Odyssey minivan. Honda recently began promoting a redesigned version of the Ridgeline and accounts in the automotive press suggest a redesign of the company’s SUVs is coming in the next few years.
This story will be updated.