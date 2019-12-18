Auto Custom Carpets move to Oxford should take about three years

After 42 years outgrowing its various facilities, Auto Custom Carpets is moving most of its operations under one roof in Oxford.
The company was founded in 1977 in Alexandria, making custom carpets catered to the car restoration market. Over decades it became a juggernaut in that industry, outgrowing its Alexandria facility and expanding into Anniston locations, with a warehouse in Georgia.
Now the company is bursting at the seams once again, shipping between 700 and 1,000 products per day with a staff of about 140 employees split between its four buildings, according to Brad Williams, vice president of operations. Management decided it was time to find a new home — one that could last a few more decades — and the company looks to have found it in Oxford’s former Hager Hinge building.
“We’re a family-owned company; we don’t have a headquarters somewhere else,” Williams said. “This piece of property, we’re viewing it as our forever home. It gives us the acreage so we would see no reason anytime in the future to ever want to move or leave.”
The Oxford City Council offered the company tax incentives to relocate to the city, abating noneducational and property taxes for 10 years, which Auto Custom Carpets accepted. The council approved the tax abatement Tuesday night.
Auto Custom Carpets’ new home is on Hamric Drive in a facility previously owned by Hager Companies, based in Missouri. The building — constructed in 1952 — housed door hinge and hardware manufacturing as Hager Hinge, until the parent company announced the facility’s closure in 2009.
Company representatives said at the time that the closure was partly due to economic downturn, and partially because the company sold its consumer products division, which produced items hardware stores might carry. The division’s sale left the Oxford facility without much purpose, according to a Star story written that year.
But the building’s skeleton is made of steel that made it a strong candidate for other companies, explained Don Hopper, executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council. The organization helped Auto Custom Carpets find a new place in the county.
“It’s such a solid building it’s worth spending the money to do the renovations to the office and the inside of the production area,” Hopper said. “It’s not that they’re going to be hard on the building, but you’ve got a good foundation to work with.”
The building is 186,000 square feet sitting on 29 acres of land with room for expansion, which Williams said the company is likely to need. The move will take about three years, he estimated, partly because of renovations at the new building, partly because the company is always busy, making a lengthy shutdown impossible.
Williams said the company looked at staying put and negotiated with surrounding businesses to purchase their land, but the effort didn’t amount to anything. Moving out of the county altogether was a last resort, he explained, but something had to be done, considering the time and money spent shipping material and products between the company’s four locations. Finding a way to keep the company in Calhoun County was a relief.
“We have great employees and we need them to stay with us,” Williams said. “Just moving a few miles down the road, we’re anticipating 100 percent of them going down there with us as we move down there.”
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said he’s disappointed to see the company leave, though he said he was glad the jobs remain in Calhoun County.
“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “That’s not to say that Annistonians won’t be able to work there.”
The company could have relocated in another county, or even in Georgia, Draper noted.
Hopper’s sentiment was similar. The company is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of auto carpets — Williams said it’s the largest worldwide — and keeping the company local will continue to pay off for the county, regardless of the municipality.
“Our property taxes are relatively low by comparison to other places, anyway,” Hopper said. “Those will help the city, but the schools will continue to get their taxes. I think what it really does is a solidifies a company that has a long-term past and obviously has an affection for the community.”
Staff writer Tim Lockette contributed reporting.