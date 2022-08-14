 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for Cheaha State Park shooting accomplice

This security camera photo was released by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of a female who is alleged to have been an accomplice in a fatal shooting near Cheaha State Park Sunday morning. (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged accomplice of a fatal shooting involving an attempted armed robbery on a National Service Road near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning.

CCSO is reporting the victim of the robbery was the fatality involved and the suspect, who was also shot during the robbery attempt, was flown to an unnamed hospital for treatment where the suspect is currently escorted by deputies.