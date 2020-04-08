Authorities: Oxford woman used meth while pregnant

Authorities charged an Oxford woman after she and her newborn daughter reportedly tested positive for drugs late last month.
Agents with the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Brittney Rebecca Doyle, 30, with chemical endangerment of a child.
Court documents allege Doyle exposed her baby to amphetamines March 29.
Jay Harrington, an investigator with the major crimes unit, said Doyle had given birth to a girl at Regional Medical Center and she and the baby both tested positive for amphetamines. Doyle also admitted to using methamphetamine while pregnant, Harrington said.
Doyle was booked into jail with bond set at $15,000. On Wednesday, Doyle was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster. She is set to appear in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.