Authorities looking into theft from Berman Museum

Anniston Museums and Gardens was working Monday with authorities after an apparent theft from the Berman Museum.
Alan Robison, who heads Anniston Museums and Gardens, said staff reported the theft to Anniston police Friday after an item was taken from the second floor. He declined to specify what the item was for fear of hindering the investigation.
“It’s invaluable because of its educational value,” he said. “What was stolen is something people can learn from today and in the future.”
Robison urged whoever took it to “do the right thing” and return it.
“We are a public trust,” he said. “We dedicate our work here for the benefit of the public.”
An attempt late Monday afternoon to reach Anniston police for additional comment was unsuccessful.