Authorities investigating barrel racer’s death

Authorities on Tuesday were waiting for the autopsy results of an Anniston man who died Thursday after an assault March 21 before deciding whether to press charges.
Anniston police chief Nick Bowles said Colten Farley, 23, of Anniston was on Noble Street, going from bar to bar, when he got into an argument with another man.
Bowles said Farley and the man started pushing and shoving each other when a third man punched Farley in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.
Farley fell unconscious at the scene, he said, but woke up shortly afterward and refused medical treatment. He went to stay the night at a friend’s house and was found unconscious the next morning, Bowles said.
Medics took Farley to UAB hospital in Birmingham, where he died Thursday morning.
Farley’s social media accounts portray him as an avid barrel racer and as the owner of Farley Appaloosas, a horse-breeding program.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Tuesday the cause and manner of Farley’s death had not yet been determined. Pat was unsure when the full autopsy results would be released.
Attempts this weekend to reach Farley’s family for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Bowles said Farley and the two other men were “loosely associated,” but declined to say specifically how they knew each other.
Farley was gay, Bowles said, and many people believe the incident was motivated by his sexual orientation. “Him being gay doesn’t have anything to do with the assault,” Bowles said.
Bowles said he knew what the argument was over, but declined to elaborate.
This story will be updated as more details emerge.