Author’s childhood marred by hunger and violence

ann haskin

Ballplay native Ann Haskin has written a memoir about her childhood.

 

Ballplay is a small community in Piedmont where author Hazel “Ann” Barron Haskin was born in 1952, the youngest of ten children. Her new book, “Ten Lost Children: A Story of Redemption,” is a memoir about how a family of children grew up in poverty, violence and neglect. 

Just released by Xulon Press, it is rated five stars by readers on Amazon Books.

