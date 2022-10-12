 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
wire web only

Atlanta ‘American Idol’ singer Willie Spence dies in car accident at age 23

Atlanta resident Willie Spence, who finished second on “American Idol” last year, died Tuesday in a car accident in Nashville, Tenn., TMZ said, citing an unnamed relative.

TMZ said he was driving back from Nashville to Atlanta when he crashed into a semitruck that was parked on the side of the road.