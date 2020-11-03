At local polls, first-time and dormant voters turn out for Biden, Trump

Lines were long at several Calhoun County polling places on a historic Election Day when officials were expecting record turnout for federal and state elections, with potentially as many as 75 percent of registered voters casting a ballot.
Even where lines at the local polling places weren’t long, there were signs of a high-turnout election, with new and long-dormant voters showing up at the polls.
Robert Goodman, Jr. of Anniston came out to Carver Community Center to cast a ballot for Joe Biden.
“Everything’s been screwed up for four years. It needs to change,” he said.
In many ways, Goodman was exactly the kind of person Democratic get-out-the-vote efforts have been trying to reach. He voted in 2008 and 2012 but sat out 2016 because his favored Democrat, Bernie Sanders, didn’t get the nomination.
His 2020 vote may not provide much of a boost for local Democrats, though: Goodman said he wrote himself in for the down-ballot races.
Jamiya Whiteside, 20, said she was undecided on the presidential race as she entered Saks High School to vote.
“It’s my first time voting,” Whiteside said. She said she wasn’t even aware she could register at 18, until workers at the state trooper’s office asked her if she wanted to register when she went to renew her driver’s license. Alabama in 2015 moved to comply with federal “motor voter” requirements that had been in federal law for years.
Whiteside wasn’t the only undecided voter. Mattie Jewell Conyers, a voter at Carver Community Center said she voted for Hillary in 2016.
“I just don’t know,” she said. “I’m not decided yet.”
Saks resident Jack Doss had his mind made up, though. He’s a Trump voter.
“I think he’s doing a fantastic job,” Doss said. “He’s done what he said he would do, which none of these other politicians does.”
Doss said he felt people were unfairly blaming Trump for deaths from coronavirus.
Doss was a Trump supporter in 2016, too, he said. But he was out of town on election day and didn’t cast a ballot in that election.
Jacksonville: COVID safety, electronic poll books
At the polling place at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, poll inspector Geraldine Player said there had been a steady stream of voters since the polling place opened at 7 a.m.
By noon, around 800 ballots had been cast at the polling place, Player said. About 1,400 ballots total had been cast there in the 2016 presidential election, she added.
Player said this was the first year her polling place used electronic poll books, meaning that poll workers can scan voters’ drivers licenses instead of looking up their names in a book.
“I think it has worked well,” Player said. “We’ve had a few little problems, but not that much.”
Inside, poll workers were separated from voters by clear screens, and everyone wore face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Eric Cline, who walked out of the church with his parents, Brenda and George Cline, said the electronic poll books were a lot more convenient.
Brenda Cline said her family brought their own pens. She said there was hand sanitizer available and plenty of room to social distance.
Eric Cline said Joe Biden was not his first pick for the democratic nominee, but called Biden “a step in the right direction.”
“We’re not fans of Donald Trump or the Republican Party this time around,” he said.
Leaving the polls, Julia Blanks wasn’t pleased with her choice of presidential candidates. She declined to say who she voted for, but did say it wasn’t the incumbent president.
“I think both candidates are kind of sad,” she said.
At the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex, it was an important day for Tillie Byers, who was voting for the first time.
“President Trump inspired me to get my citizenship this year,” she said through tears.
Byers, who emigrated from Germany in 1961, said she wanted to be able to vote.
As she walked from the polling place wearing a mask with Trump’s name on it, she said she voted straight Republican. “The Democrats have nothing to offer,” she said.
Jeremiah Massa said he also voted for Trump, mainly for economic reasons.
“Being a small business owner, you can kind of see the way the economy is going,” he said. “I definitely know there’s not going to be any changes other than what we’ve seen.”
Wendy Rohrer, however, said she was mainly there to vote against Trump. She said she doesn’t think Biden has a chance of winning in Alabama, but does have a chance to win the overall election.
“He’s a racist, white supremacist that’s trying to be a dictator,” Rohrer said as she walked beside her teenage daughter.
She said her daughter, who was not able to vote, was another reason to vote against Trump.
“He has no respect for women at all,” she said.
Civic duty in Cleburne County
In Cleburne County, Kristi Wilkinson looked skyward above the Heflin Recreation Center on her way in to vote as a flock of vultures circled overhead.
“Heflin’s official mascot. They’re everywhere,” Wilkinson.
According to a poll worker, there was a long line of voters when the polls opened Tuesday morning, and more than 1,000 votes had been cast as of 1:30 p.m.
“It’s my right and my duty and my privilege, and I feel like you can’t say anything about what’s going on in our country if you haven't done your part and voted,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said she was voting for Trump. “I’m just a conservative Republican. I agree in what he stands for. I’m pro-life. I am pro-Second Amendment.”
Tanya Maloney voted because she felt like it was her civic duty.
“It’s my constitutional duty as a citizen of this country,” Maloney said.
Maloney said it felt like more people are voting this election than in prior ones.
“I think people feel like there is more at stake. There’s never been a bigger divide in this country, and with that comes extreme passion on both sides, and with that people just feel more compelled that they have to go out and vote and their vote is going to count and matter,” Maloney said.
She declined to admit who she was voting for but said she decided to mentally erase names and personalities and vote solely on policy.
Mark Shadinger was helping his disabled wife into a wheelchair at the rec center so they could both vote.
“From the comments I’ve heard and read and stuff, President Trump to me has done a lot better than any president that I’ve seen in a while, and that’s the reason we’re voting. We didn’t vote last time but we’re voting this time,” Shadinger said.
Staff writers Tim Lockette, Mia Kortright and Bill Wilson contributed to this report.