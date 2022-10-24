 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
wire web only

At least 3 people killed, including suspect, after shooting inside St. Louis high school

ST. LOUIS — At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and seven more were injured after a shooting Monday morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.

A woman died at a hospital, and a teen girl was pronounced dead inside the school, both of gunshot wounds.

US-NEWS-STLOUIS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-1ST-LEDE-1-SL

High School students were evacuated to the Schunks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
US-NEWS-STLOUIS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-1ST-LEDE-2-SL

People gather in a safe area after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St. Louis after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.