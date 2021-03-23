Assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Authorities were investigating Tuesday after police shot and killed a man in Fruithurst the day before, after he allegedly pointed a gun at them.
According to Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department investigator Bryan Tumlin, deputies were called at 2:46 p.m. Monday to a business near the intersection of Cleburne 33 and U.S. 78 in Fruithurst.
When they arrived, Tumlin said, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. Tumlin said the victim and another eyewitness identified the shooter to authorities.
About 20 or 30 minutes later, Tumlin said, deputies and Heflin police found the suspect in another part of Fruithurst, but declined to specify where.
The suspect got out of his car and pointed a handgun at authorities before he was fatally shot, Tumlin said.
Tumlin declined to give the name of the suspect, as authorities were working to ensure his family had been notified of his death.
Because it was an officer-involved shooting, Oxford police and Jacksonville’s Center for Applied Forensics have taken over the investigation.