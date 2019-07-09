Anniston’s heat index reached 103 degrees on Tuesday, making it the hottest-feeling day so far this year, according to the National Weather Service.
The service issued a heat advisory warning Tuesday for parts of northeastern Alabama. Heat indices are expected to be near or above 105 degrees for the remainder of the week.
“Although Calhoun County is not under a heat advisory, it will still be hot,” said Mary Keiser, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Calera. “People need to make sure they take the same safety precautions for if there was a heat advisory.”
Meteorologists stressed staying hydrated, taking breaks from working in the sun and checking on family members and neighbors during the summer heat.
Talladega and St. Clair counties are included in the heat advisories for Wednesday and Thursday.
The U.S. Drought Monitor website, meanwhile, shows that parts of Calhoun and Cleburne counties and all of Talladega County are in an “abnormally dry” zone, despite the isolated but intense downpours in some areas over the last week.
Keiser said the rain over the next few days could bring some relief from the drought-like conditions and lower temperatures.
“The scattered thunderstorms should help lower temperatures for a few lucky areas,” Keiser said. “Otherwise, it’s going to be hot and muggy.”
Meanwhile, there is an 80 percent chance for the formation of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s tropical weather outlook.
A tropical system could bring much-needed rain to Alabama, which meteorologists expect to see toward the end of the week.
“There are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding the storm system,” Jason Holmes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Calera, said on Monday. “Right now, it looks like the impact for our area would be higher chances of rain.”
June 1 was the official start to the hurricane season, though there have been no major tropical storms or hurricanes so far this year. Holmes said the current tracking of the storm predicts that it would remain over the Gulf.
“During this time of the year, there is always the potential for a storm to transition to a tropical system,” Holmes said.