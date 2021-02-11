As new courthouse rises, Anniston council soon to consider City Hall options

A three-story black structure is steadily rising in the heart of downtown Anniston, and it’s a reminder to the Anniston City Council that they have some decisions to make.
The new federal courthouse on Gurnee Avenue — a $42 million project that city officials lobbied for years to get — has begun to look like a courthouse. It’s now an imposing black box at the heart of the city’s downtown, ringed by scaffolding as workers add a greyish stone facade.
Unlike many projects begun during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still on schedule.
“It looks like it’s coming along,” said city spokesman Jackson Hodges. “We’re excited about it and we’re happy with the progress.”
The old federal courthouse on Noble Street has for years housed courtrooms used by federal bankruptcy court. The new, 63,000-square-foot building under construction on Gurnee would also house offices of the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal probation offices. City officials have hailed the project as a needed boost for downtown Anniston.
A federal official this week said the project is still on its original schedule.
“The construction contractor is currently installing the exterior cast stone facade, as well as interior framework,” wrote Adam Rondeau, a spokesman for the General Services Agency, in an email this week. “Based on the current schedule, the U.S. General Services Administration anticipates the project will be substantially complete in late fall of 2021.”
A court official said this week that U.S. Bankruptcy Court likely won’t hold hearings in the building until this time next year.
“I don’t think we expect to take occupancy until February of 2022,” said Mac Halcomb, chief deputy clerk of the federal bankruptcy court for the Northern District of Alabama.
Even so, the clock is ticking for the Anniston City Council, which will face a big decision when the courthouse move is complete. The new federal courthouse is being built where Anniston City Hall once stood.
The city gave the site to the federal government to build the courthouse, and the federal court system agreed to give the old federal courthouse on Noble Street to the city. While construction is underway, the city is doing business out of leased space in the Anniston Star headquarters on McClellan Boulevard.
Council members have often said they expect to move City Hall closer to downtown when construction is over. The old courthouse on Noble Street has long been a top candidate to become a future City Hall, although Mayor Jack Draper last year said restrictions on changes to a historic former courtroom could limit the space available for city offices.
Attempts to reach Draper for comment Thursday were unsuccessful, but City Manager Steven Folks said the issue will come before the council “within the next couple of council meetings.”
“The mayor and the council are aware that we need to start having a conversation about it,” Folks said. “We don’t need to be waiting until the last minute.”
Folks declined comment on the options that will likely be brought before the council. He said the matter will come before the council in March or early April.