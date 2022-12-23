 Skip to main content
Area temps take slow dive to subfreezing

Hard freeze warning, Dec. 23, 2022
A Hard Freeze Warning in effect for all of Central Alabama through Sunday morning. A prolonged period of very cold temperatures will be a threat to people and pets without adequate warmth. Exposed pipes that are not insulated or drained could burst.
 National Weather Service Birmingham

The arctic blast of air seemed to take its time Thursday night as it slowly reduced temperatures 37 degrees over the course of an 11-hour period.

Temperatures recorded at the Anniston Regional Airport by the National Weather Service showed a temperature of 50 degrees at 10:30 Thursday night following a light rain which began around 8:30 p.m.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.