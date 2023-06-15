Area mayors speak of progress and things to come

Ongoing success and hopes for the future formed a common thread when six of the county’s municipal leaders gathered Thursday for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Cities forum.
The forum was held at the Department of Human Resources in Anniston and moderated by state Sen. Keith Kelley.
Piedmont Mayor Bill Baker, Weaver Mayor Jeff Clendenning, Ohatchee Mayor Steven Baswell, Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith, Anniston Vice Mayor Ciela Smith and Oxford Mayor Alton Craft each shared news of their cities’ progress and future plans.
Piedmont
Baker noted the city owns all its own utilities and has been working to improve those services.
“We are continuing the process of replacing old gas lines,” Baker said. “We started with 25 miles of lines needing replacement and are now down to seven miles.”
He said the substations are updated on a regular basis and when power does go out “it’s the result of a storm or a squirrel chewing the lines.”
Baker said the process to incorporate new meter reading technology should begin soon.
He said the city continues with a paving program, especially all the sections involving the Chief Ladiga Trail and encouraged the other cities through which the trail runs to follow suit “so we can get a larger section of that trail paved.”
“We don’t get a lot of money directly from the trail, but we do have a lot of people who stop in Piedmont to purchase gas, food and snacks,” he said.
Baker said the sports complex has undergone a lighting upgrade along with the replacement of wooden poles with new metal poles; the train depot is being renovated into a “state of the art” facility.
The fire and police departments have received radio upgrades, new vehicles, and the police have begun bike patrols for the trail and downtown activities.
Baker said his city has seen the addition of 20 new businesses since January 2022.
Weaver
Clendenning praised the city’s staff for their hard work.
“They really love where they live and their work and that makes it easy for the mayor,” he said.
Clendenning said the city is completing a paving project near the elementary school “that is really helping the safety around the school and is going to be very beneficial.”
He said a grant helping the city to demolish some dilapidated buildings has now been extended “so we can further clean up Weaver.”
“One of the challenges cities and counties have is keeping their areas clean and getting the nuisances out,” Clendenning said.
He said the city has received a grant for a new water tank and lift station that will increase residents’ water pressure and improve overall water service.
Clendenning said the city is awaiting word this month on an application to the state for Rebuild Alabama funds that would allow the paving of 17 roads within the city.
“That would be 13 percent of our total road structure getting paved,” Clendenning said.
“The best thing going for our city right now is our park and the trail,” he said. “We need to work together on that trail which is connecting a lot of municipalities.”
Clendenning said the city now has a new, nine-hole disc golf course and cited the one already in Oxford and one being developed by Jacksonville.
“There are people who come from all over to play disc golf,” he said. “It’s huge.”
Ohatchee
Baswell said a new Family Dollar store has spurred a lot of interest as well as a new restaurant.
“For the 16 years I have been mayor, I have asked people what we need in Ohatchee and they have said a real restaurant,” he said. “We finally got one.”
He said Heyco Metals is now expanding its facility and the city will now be playing host to a new loading facility being constructed by Angler Rail Service, a division of Angler Recycling.
“This allows products to be delivered by rail and transferred to trucks and vice versa,” Baswell said. “They hope to get started on that later this month with 10 to 12 jobs initially eventually growing to 40 to 50 jobs.”
Baswell said the city has used American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade all the water system meters “and that has been a labor saver for us.”
He said the city has also finished an addition to its senior center.
“Things are going well and our revenue is staying strong,” Baswell said.
Jacksonville
Mayor Johnny Smith said despite inflation “our revenues are keeping up with our expenditures this year.”
He noted new businesses which have opened on the town square including the popular Apothecary draft beer house where he said the owner “has done a great job restoring that building.”
“We have tried in every way to keep that square a vital part of our city,” Smith said. “It’s a centerpiece for us and a focal point for tourists.”
He also mentioned the under-construction Dunkin’ Donuts and the eagerly anticipated Whataburger will soon be serving customers and adding to the city’s tax revenue.
“The new City Hall building is really taking off,” Smith said. “By contract, they are supposed to be finished by mid-January. I think they are going to beat that.”
He added dirt is now being moved for Jacksonville Utility’s new office building.
Smith said there is an “excitement” about the renovation of the former Eastwood School building which is estimated to cost $3 million.
“It’s really a nice building which has just sat there and deteriorated,” Smith said. “We have been trying to raise funds and get grants to renovate that building. I think it will be a great asset to that side of town. Donations are now being accepted from anyone who wants to contribute.”
Anniston
Vice Mayor Ciara Smith represented Mayor Jack Draper and said the city is more active “than it has been in decades.”
“The city of Anniston has not always been in the best position regarding economic development,” Smith said. “The last three years specifically have been a game-changer. We are transforming the city in a way that not only establishes longevity but provides services that will enhance the city of Anniston as well as the entire region.”
She spoke of the establishment of an emergency and transitional shelter for those finding themselves homeless and perhaps unemployed or in the throes of drug addiction.
“We are excited to finally see our partnership with RMC, St. Michael’s and the Satcher Clinic come to fruition,” Smith said. “There are thousands of uninsured citizens in our region and we want to extend those services in a greater way.”
Smith noted the recent opening of the Anniston Fire Regional Training Center “which trains firefighters in certification classes and helps them to further their careers” and connects with local high schools who have courses that provide students a head start in acquiring their certification to enter the profession.
She called the downtown area “crucial to the economic vitality of the city” and listed the completion of the new Noble Park, the new City Market and establishment of an entertainment district as progress in that area.
Smith said the Chief Ladiga Trail project is now undergoing the bidding and construction process “and should be completed sometime next year.”
“This will make an enormous economic impact in our area,” she said. “It will bring in so much tourism and, with more tourism, bring in more revenue.”
Oxford
Craft said the long-awaited completion of work on the Leon Smith Parkway at the Oxford Exchange should be completed in September.
“The other big news is the women’s professional softball team, the Vipers, coming to Oxford with their first home game next week,” Craft said. “I hope all of you come to Choccolocco Park to be a part of that. We want to be a regional park and when you come into the park, you will see the flags bearing the names of all your cities.”
Craft spoke of the recent business expansions of FabArc Steel, Auto Custom Carpets and Kronospan as well as the Friday groundbreaking of Wellborn Cabinets which will be providing 400 jobs to the area.
He said Quintard Mall has completed its remodeling project and is beginning to lease out the new spaces.
Craft said the city has developed a “fantastic” relationship with the Talladega Superspeedway and suggested the other cities reach out to them as well.
“They are doing a lot to help this area,” he said.
Craft mentioned the second Rubato International Piano Competition which will be held in August at the Oxford Performing Arts Center and the recent donation of a Steinway piano valued at more than $270,000 to OPAC.
“That puts us in line to having a Steinway school which will be for this area concerning the cultural arts,” he said.
“Our expenditures have doubled but our revenues have kept up with it,” Craft said.
Craft said the cities need to keep working together “to make this the best area there is to visit and live.”