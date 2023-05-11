 Skip to main content
APD confiscates gambling machines in Anniston

gambling

Gambling machines confiscated by Anniston police are shown in this APD photo.

Anniston police seized several illegal gambling machines at two locations Wednesday after numerous community complaints, authorities say. 

Upon executing search warrants at 627 South Noble Street and at 1128 Clydesdale Avenue, police found and confiscated around 25 illegal gambling devices, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles. He said his department is also aware of multiple other locations that are still under investigation. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.