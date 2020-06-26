Zinn Park splash pad to remain closed

Anniston city officials have scrapped the planned July 1 reopening of the Zinn Park splash pad due to the spread of the coronavirus, city spokesman Jackson Hodges announced Friday.
“The well-being of our residents is always the City of Anniston’s top priority,” Hodges said in a text message.
Alabama has seen a surge of new infections in the past two weeks, with the number of coronavirus cases nearing 34,000 statewide Friday. Hodges said the splash pad’s reopening was canceled due to the difficulty of sanitizing the pad properly.
The splash pad will remain closed until further notice, Hodges said.