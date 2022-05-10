Zinn Park site of Freedom Riders anniversary event Saturday

Exactly 61 years to the day of the bus burning that helped galvanize a nation to the Freedom Riders’ cause, the Freedom Riders National Monument is hosting an event Saturday in Zinn Park to celebrate the work of the civil rights activists.
Schedule of events:
— Noon - 3:30 p.m. A Greyhound bus — with air conditioning — will be parked at Zinn Park which attendees can board to listen to recordings of the Freedom Riders. A Model City self-guided tour will be available for participants that will contain seven stops.
— Meet Freedom Riders Joan Mulholland and Ameen Tuungane from 4-5 p.m.
— Anniversary program from 5-6 p.m. The Anniston High School choir will perform.
— A showing of the PBS program, American Experience: Freedom Riders from 6 - 8 p.m.
On Mother’s Day in 1961, two buses filled with civil rights activists, both black and white, arrived in the Model City. Their protest took the form of them sitting together on the bus and using the same bus station facilities — something Alabama authorities said they couldn’t do, even though the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled otherwise.
They were met by a mob of white supremacists who burned one bus in an attempt to kill the protesters, and beat the passengers on the other.
Photos of the burning bus became a searing image of the 1960s civil rights movement, inspiring more protests and helping to sway public opinion on the Freedom Riders’ cause.
Since 2017, the National Park Service has been developing Anniston’s old Greyhound station and the bus burning site as a national monument.
Jessica Epperson, Freedom Riders National Monument park ranger, said luminaries will be lit at the bus burning site at 7 p.m. The luminaries will be lit each night May 14-19 to honor the Freedom Riders and the civil rights movement, she said.
“The Freedom Riders were really a turning point in the civil rights movement, the events that happened here in 1961 really inspired over 400 people to join the movement, the support was national, people came from all over the country,” Epperson said.
Epperson said that people joined in to stand up for what they believed in.
“People came to make right normal,” she said.
BRIEFLY:
What: Freedom Riders 61st Anniversary
Where: Zinn Park at 101 W. 14th St.
When: Saturday, May 14, from noon - 8 p.m.
Admission: Free