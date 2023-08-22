 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Youths graduate from police mentoring program

Anniston Police Department YES first graduates

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles stands with Zhytlally Amador-Rodriguez, Gracie George, Anslyn Hill, Ryan Paquette, Tyrico Simmons and Braden Snelling, who are the first to graduate from Anniston Police Department’s YES Program Saturday.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Anniston Police Department welcomed the first round of graduates of its new youth program this past weekend with a ceremony at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center on Saturday morning.

Surrounded by their officer mentors, friends and family, members of APD’s Youth Explorer and Service Program — or the YES Program — were hailed as the inaugural graduates of the program.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.