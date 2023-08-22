Youths graduate from police mentoring program

Anniston Police Department welcomed the first round of graduates of its new youth program this past weekend with a ceremony at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center on Saturday morning.
Surrounded by their officer mentors, friends and family, members of APD’s Youth Explorer and Service Program — or the YES Program — were hailed as the inaugural graduates of the program.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles and Lt. Brett Lloyd spoke on behalf of the students, offering a video photo montage of the program’s efforts. Guest speaker for the event was Commander Allen George of the 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit.
Lloyd told The Anniston Star on Saturday that when he and the chief came up with the idea of the program, he had just gotten back from the FBI National Academy where he’d learned of a similar program from one of his classmates.
“I was like, ‘Man, this is awesome. We need to get on board with this. It would help bridge gaps in the community, gets kids in here, maybe change some perceptions of the police department,’” Lloyd said.
Lloyd and Bowles brainstormed and came up with an idea to create a program that would train teens interested in law enforcement in a summer course, but also would stay with the kids year round in a one-on-one mentorship program.
“Not only will they have something to do all summer, this will carry over from year to year. So next year, these same ones will be eligible during that eight weeks to do another summer program,” Lloyd said.
All during the year, students will have a mentor, join the APD for ride-alongs, christmas parades, and other events.
Asked if the program might be expanded in the future, Lloyd said he has already had several organizations reach out to them willing to help.
“I’ve also had a lot of people contact me and offer their services. They’ll see our posts on Facebook. Like, Camp Lee reached out to me and different places. So that’s all things we may do in the future. We’ll change up our trips. It won’t be the same thing every time,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd said the Anniston Police Foundation helped with funding, such as by purchasing T-shirts for the teens.
Asked if he felt like this has a positive effect on the kids, Lloyd said, absolutely.
“I’ve been able to have a lot of one on one conversations with them and they’ll kind of surprise you in a good way with questions that they ask,” Lloyd said.
Bowles said that the program is only limited to the number of volunteer officers they can have come forward, as he wants each individual young person that comes through the program to have a mentor.
“Our mentors, we want them to volunteer. We don’t want them to be forced to do it. We want them to actually want to build the police department, build the youth in the community,” Bowles said.
“As long as we have mentors, it can be infinite. If all 99 officers want to mentor, then we will have 99 kids come through,” Bowles said.
Bowles said that he thought the program was a great tool to allow those in the program to know if police work is right for them. Many go through the academy and find out soon after that it isn’t for them.
“It’s just a great experience. All of them may not go into law enforcement but it’s something that opens their eyes to the different side of the process, and lets them kind of see what we do on a day to day basis. If it positively impacts one kid, that makes it all worth it,” Bowles said.
