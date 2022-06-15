Youth Empowerment 5K to be held Saturday

The second annual Dee Pogue Foundation Youth Empowerment 5K Run/Walk will take place Saturday, June 18, to benefit graduating high school seniors.
The 5K will begin at the Unity House, the old stone structure located at the corner of 13th Street and Moore Avenue, in Zinn Park.
Call Dee Pogue at 470-419-0501, or read the 5K’s registration details at
The entry fee for the walk/run is $25.
RaShaud Drake, CEO of the DPF Youth Empowerment Organization, said that last year’s 5K was “great” and various awards were given out to participants. Drake said the course meanders throughout west Anniston.
Drake said sponsorships are still available for the 5K run/walk and that information can be found on the foundation’s website.
“We would also like to extend an opportunity to volunteer at the 5K run/walk either individually or as a company,” Drake said. “Proceeds from our event will be utilized to gift deserving high school seniors with scholarships.”