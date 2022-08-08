 Skip to main content
Youngsters, teachers greet the new routine at Randolph Park Elementary

Randolph Monday

Sarah Brown takes temperatures of kids as they get off the bus for the first day of school at Randolph Park Elementary School in Anniston. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

A chorus of hellos and good mornings arose from the school bus drop-off point early Monday morning at Randolph Park Elementary as kids arrived for their first day of the 2022-23 term. 

Teachers lined up to greet the kids as they all exchanged smiles and hugs. First stop for the youngsters was the cafeteria, to get breakfast and be assigned to their classes.