Youngsters, teachers greet the new routine at Randolph Park Elementary

A chorus of hellos and good mornings arose from the school bus drop-off point early Monday morning at Randolph Park Elementary as kids arrived for their first day of the 2022-23 term.
Teachers lined up to greet the kids as they all exchanged smiles and hugs. First stop for the youngsters was the cafeteria, to get breakfast and be assigned to their classes.
The enthusiasm of the moment was contagious as teacher Briana Almon hugged a returning student.
“I feel great, I’m so excited to start this new year, I’m a fourth-grade teacher so I’m excited,” Almon said, “I love it, they’re smiling, they’re happy, they’re ready to start a new year and it’s a good day. It’s a blessed day to be alive, it’s a good day at the Randolph Park Elementary school, Anniston City school system.”
Meanwhile, Ariane McLester, 6, sporting a shirt that read, ‘First day of first grade,’ nervously awaited her cue to enter the school. She said she was looking forward to her first day to “learn and make new friends.”
Ariane’s parents were beaming with pride as they hugged her farewell to start her elementary education.
“It feels great, it’s awesome to see her come to school for the first day, going to the first grade,” said her dad, Sherman McLester.
Samuel Green, known to the students as “Coach Sam” seemed to be everywhere as the kids arrived.
Green, who was selected as the Anniston City Schools Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year, was elated as he helped kids in the car-rider line.
“I’m ecstatic, I’m happy to be back, I’m happy to see the kids, I’m more excited about the students coming to learn. It’s my second year back at Anniston City schools, it’s my second year at Randolph Park,” Green said.
Green said that he, along with other teachers, went through rigorous training over the summer to “increase our students’ knowledge.”
“It’s time to rock and roll and learn,” Green said as he helped another kid get out of a vehicle.
“You can now release your child to Randolph Park Elementary — they’re in good hands like Allstate,” Green told some parents as their kids made their way into the cafeteria.
Aundralesha Wordlow, another fourth-grade teacher, was nervously optimistic as she waited for her class to be called in the packed cafeteria. It’s her first year to teach.
“I was born and raised in Anniston City Schools, so I’m really excited to meet the students and get the year started, and just learn with them,” she said
“I have quite a few butterflies because I’m nervous but I think it’s going to be a good school year,” Wordlow said.
By contrast, first-grade teacher Mary Jackson is a classroom veteran of more than 20 years.
“I’m Ms. Jackson, welcome to first grade, you’re in big school now,” she told her charges.
Principal Sonja Brown was also on board with the parade of positivity that was going on. Starting her second year as principal, Brown was overseeing several things at once as the kids arrived, giving out hugs like halloween candy.
“It’s going, kinda as expected, there is a little bit of delay with the buses, we’re just trying to make sure that they pick up all the kids,” Brown said.
Brown said she was going to speak to each student during their PE class. Having a rapport with both students and parents is important, she said.
“Building the relationships with the students, building relationships with parents and just seeing the smiling faces as their little light bulbs go off and just trying to make a difference in their life,” Brown said. Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said things were going good for the first day.
“Our team was out of the administrative district office just to assist and for most part things went pretty smooth, we did encounter some bus issues, which we always do the first couple of days of school but for the most part it’s gone very smoothly,” Hill said.
“I’m very proud of what we’re seeing, especially with our kids,” Hill said.