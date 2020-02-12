YMCA kicks off annual fundraiser

The encouraging words and can-do spirit of fellow exercisers are what Audrey Burnett, 55, of Heflin recalls most fondly from her days of healing from injury and illness.
Burnett, retired from many years of work in the provost’s office at Jacksonville State University, and from a different job at UAB, offered heartfelt testimony arising from her life’s medical experiences at the YMCA of Calhoun County Wednesday as the venerable institution kicked off its 2020 fundraising campaign.
Burnett’s physical challenges, she told the room of campaign volunteers, included the lingering effects of a car crash from more than three decades ago, and, in recent years, an ankle replacement, chemotherapy and tumor surgery, high blood pressure and an infected pulmonary artery.
“I was a mess,” she said.
A friend encouraged her to visit a Forever Fit class.
“The most wonderful part of going to the Y was the encouragement I got from everybody,” Burnett said.
These days she’s feeling strong and fit as she looks toward her next birthday in May.
“I stand before you today on two good legs ... I am so thankful.”
The five-week campaign that ends March 18 is devoted to raising $200,000 that will directly benefit families and individuals who might not be able to pay full price for use of the YMCA’s wide variety of services — from teaching outdoor skills to children at Camp Hamilton to helping senior citizens find an exercise program that meets their needs.
“We’re expecting another great year,” said Jimmy Jenkins, who along with Dr. Lucy Morris serves as co-campaign chairman. “The end game is to help out everyone in the community.”
He noted that the campaign has already reached about 33 percent of its goal through early contacts with a dependable core of donors. That figure is a little better than in recent years, he said.
According to YMCA figures, a total of 5,739 people were served in 2019 by the organization, which has locations in Anniston and Oxford. More than $199,000 in financial assistance was offered to nearly 2,200 children, individuals and families who might not have otherwise been able to participate in YMCA programs or memberships.
It was brought out in the presentation that some benefits are as basic as safe, dependable child care — with homework help where applicable — so that parents or grandparents can hold down jobs and otherwise focus on keeping a family intact.
Donations to the campaign online can be made via www.ymcacalhoun.org/giving/