Yard sale, BBQ being offered Saturday at Wiggins Community Center

The city of Anniston is inviting everyone to the Wiggins Community Yard Sale & BBQ this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the vendor table fees and BBQ will go toward the WCC A-Town Runners, a travel track team for youth.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.