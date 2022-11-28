Yard sale, BBQ being offered Saturday at Wiggins Community Center

The city of Anniston is inviting everyone to the Wiggins Community Yard Sale & BBQ this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Proceeds from the vendor table fees and BBQ will go toward the WCC A-Town Runners, a travel track team for youth.
Carol Bush, director of the Wiggins Community Center, said the available food will include ribs, rib sandwiches, pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, along with sides such as pasta salad, mac and cheese and baked beans.
Bush said “linkers” will also be offered.
“They’re like a sausage link, it’s the fat one, it’s the big juicy one, I don’t know the actual name of them, they’re sausage links,” she said.
Bush said she hopes the reasonably priced items offered at the yard sale will help families with their Christmas shopping.
“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome each and every one of you to come over and enjoy a meal, find your favorite items at a very reasonable price, we welcome you, we’re family and we thank you for patronizing us,” Bush said.
The Wiggins Community Center is located at 2202 W 17th St, Anniston.
Vendors are encouraged to set up and sell their goods by completing the registration form: http://bit.ly/3gqkS4R
Completed vendor forms may be returned to the Wiggins Center at 2202 W 17th St., Anniston, Al. 36201 or emailed to center director, Carol Bush, at cbush@annistonal.gov
For any questions or more information contact the Wiggins Center at 256-231-7628.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.