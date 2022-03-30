Yahou Lake’s public opening approaches

Yahou Lake, a recreational area located a stone's throw from Veterans Memorial Parkway, is expected to be open for use by Memorial Day.
On Tuesday the McClellan Development Authority voted unanimously to adopt rules for the lake’s operation and management as work continues to get the area ready.
Crews were busy Tuesday installing a new iron entry gate, while in the coming weeks picnic tables, benches, an informative kiosk, pet waste receptacles and signage will be installed.
Some of the work, such as the clearing of underbrush, has been delayed due to recent rains.
“The weather’s been killing us,” Julie Moss, MDA director, said during the meeting.
The 13-1/2-acre lake is located down a short paved road via a spur near the U.S. 431-Iron Mountain Road intersection.
Fishing at the lake — catch and release — will be allowed but visitors still must buy a $5-per-year fishing license from the MDA once the lake opens later this year. Over the past several years, several species of fish have been stocked in the lake.
Jason Odom, general counsel for the MDA, said after the meeting the lake hasn’t seen any recreational use since the days of Fort McClellan’s operation. The post was shut down toward the end of 1999.
“They had camping and fishing up there, the old Vietnam village was in the vicinity of Yahou Lake where they trained for going into the shacks and huts and everything, that village was torn down in the back in the late ’70s,” Odom said.
Odom said the lake was drained to repair its dam and environmental testing was done.
“We’ve tested the sediment, we’ve tested fish, there’s no contamination in the lake,” Odom said.
A visit to the lake Tuesday revealed a hidden gem of natural beauty. A half-mile trail surrounds the lake and an adjoining trail connects to other trails for cyclists, hikers, walkers and runners. The Camp McClellan Horse trails will also be accessible from the trails at the lake. Camping at the lake is not possible at this time as officials evaluate early demand for visitation at the site.
The lake was teeming with life. Several Canada geese were swimming on the mirrored blue surface of the lake as turtles clung to stumps and logs in the midday sun. Along the banks thousands of tadpoles were swimming amongst spiney green grasses that were emerging from the water. Spring wildflowers were seen beside the lake in a forested area of hardwoods and pines.
The lake was built by Army engineers in the mid-1960s by damming Remount Creek.
Moss also reminded MDA board members that the NICA Alabama Cycling Association State Championship will be at the McClellan Bike Trails on May 7-8.