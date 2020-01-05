Wreck shuts down Quintard southbound lanes in Anniston

A three-vehicle wreck left the southbound lanes closed on Quintard Avenue Saturday night.
According to Anniston police at the scene, the accident was under investigation, but four occupants were in one vehicle, with one occupant each in the other two. One occupant had been sent to UAB Hospital, according to police, while the others had been sent to Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Police did not identify any of the occupants.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown wrote via text message to a reporter that he had not been contacted about the wreck.
Police were still blocking southbound lanes at Lighting Showroom shortly after 11 p.m., about an hour after the accident occurred.