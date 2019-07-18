A wreck around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 15th Street and Quintard Avenue left a northbound lane closed.
Anniston police Cpl. Donald McGraw said a black pickup truck heading east on 15th Street was crossing Quintard Avenue around 1 p.m. when it collided with a gray sedan headed north.
The truck was knocked to the right, narrowly missing a grassy area in front of a Wendy’s. The gray sedan stopped several yards north of the intersection.
Several Wendy’s employees and bystanders pushed the truck out of the road before police arrived. It was being towed away around 1:45 p.m.
McGraw said no one was injured or killed in the accident.