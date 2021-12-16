Wreaths to be placed at military cemeteries Saturday

Several young people, along with members of the Alabama National Guard, will take part in the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Fort McClellan and the German-Italian cemeteries.
The Wreaths Across America ceremony will begin at the Fort McClellan Cemetery, rain or shine, at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“This year, three scouting organizations will assist us in laying the wreaths,” said Mike Abrams, the coordinator of the Fort McClellan Military Cemetery Wreath Committee. “The project started 30 years ago when a wreath company in Maine got permission to ship the leftover wreaths to the nation’s Arlington Cemetery.”
Retired Maj. Gen. Gerry Watson brought the program to McClellan ten years ago. This is the 11th year.
Those taking part will lay wreaths on the individuals’ graves. Special wreaths will be laid for each branch of military service and one for the New Hope Cemetery, a pre-Fort McClellan community cemetery where some Confederate soldiers, as well as civilians, are buried.
The Fort McClellan Cemetery is located at the intersection of Iron Mountain and Goode Roads. The German-Italian Cemetery, where men who had been prisoners of war are buried, is located by turning east on Alabama 21 at Baker Gate across from the Lenlock Walmart. Go straight to the top of the hill.
Music will be provided by a Brian Conary on the bagpipe. George Worman will play taps. The Alabama Army National Guard will provide an honor guard, and historian Peter Levitt will be present.