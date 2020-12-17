Wreaths Across America ceremony at McClellan will be private this year due to COVID

MCCLELLAN — Standing at the Fort McClellan military cemetery Thursday morning, Mike Abrams recalled a quote about people never truly dying until their names are said for the last time.
For the last eight years, Abrams has coordinated a ceremony to lay Christmas wreaths on the headstones of military veterans interred at the small cemetery on Goode Road, with help from family members of the deceased, a cadre of Boy and Girl Scouts and active military personnel. The ceremony is always held on a Saturday in December, part of the national Wreaths Across America program, with a host of military traditions observed: the singing of the national anthem, the playing of “Taps” and the presentation of colors.
This year’s ceremony will be closed to the public due to COVID, explained Abrams, a retired Army public affairs officer who worked at the Anniston Army Depot during chemical disposal. But the ceremony will go on, and the names will still be spoken as each wreath is laid.
“It’s not a necessity, it doesn’t ease any of the problems that are so prominent around the country and around the world, but at least for this holiday season, it’s a little bit of peace on Earth,” Abrams said.
Rather than a public ceremony on Saturday, the cemetery’s Wreaths Committee will enlist the help of the National Guard for a private ceremony on Friday to place wreaths for most of the cemetery’s 355 headstones (two belong to Jewish veterans, who will receive prayer stones instead), recognizing the more than 440 veterans interred there.
Wreaths for each branch of the military will go on the fence lining the yard, with an extra one for prisoners of war and another to recognize soldiers interred at the nearby Anniston cemetery. The headstones there date back to the Civil War, Abrams said, so it’s better to not interact with them.
Families can then visit the cemetery Saturday, on the official Wreaths Across America day, with the headstones already decorated.
National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Robert Ray joined Abrams at the cemetery Thursday morning to discuss the plan to lay out the wreaths. Ray said participation in the event is an honor, especially given the importance of Fort McClellan and the military to the local community.
“You can’t go anywhere around here … without finding someone who is in some way, shape or form affiliated with the former Fort McClellan,” Ray pointed out. “We don’t know these guys at all — we may know some of their relatives that come out — but this is a way to remember them and a way we want to be remembered as well.”