Wreath-laying has multiple meanings

Mike Abrams of Anniston and Sandra Goodwin of Piedmont are leading two respective groups of volunteers in raising funds for a nonprofit known as Wreaths Across America (WAA). Fulfilling its mission, the group saw to it that more than 2.4 million wreaths were placed on veterans graves last year. The number of participating cemeteries is up to 3,300.
Those wishing to donate the money to purchase one or more flags, at a cost of $15 each, have until Nov. 30 for the Fort McClellan Military Cemetery and Nov. 21 for the Highland Cemetery in Piedmont. This year’s wreath-laying will be Dec. 17.
Thirteen years ago, Abrams took on the task of starting the WAA event at McClellan thanks to the suggestion of now retired Maj. Gen. Gerald G. Watson. This year, as in other years, Abrams and a committee of volunteers have raised the money to purchase enough wreaths to lay on the 353 graves of veterans buried in the Fort McClellan Military Cemetery, which is closed, except to family members of veterans buried there.
Two years ago, Goodwin coordinated her first WAA event. They hope to raise the money to purchase 100 wreaths this year, and they hope to purchase 500 wreaths in the future.
McClellan’s ceremony
Abrams and his committee have added many levels of meaning to the opening ceremony at each WAA event, some of which takes place before the laying of wreaths. Prior to the event, volunteers place flower stands with ceremonial wreaths representing each of America’s military branches, plus one wreath that represents the prisoners of war and those missing in action. The playing of music by Brian Conary, a bagpipe player, adds weight to the occasion, as does the entrance of the National Guard Color Guard. Those in attendance, including children, are invited to lay the wreaths against the headstones. Each volunteer stands before the grave and calls out the name of the veteran before laying the wreath on the grave. WAA asks wreath-layers to say the name of a veteran to keep his or her memory alive.
At some point, Abrams began placing a smooth stone on each of the Jewish graves. He started the practice when he learned that Jewish veterans prefer a stone rather than flowers because a stone is God-made whereas a wreath is made by human hands.
Also, the McClellan committee orders enough wreaths to assist the Women Army Corps. Members of the corps now place wreaths wherever they know that a corps member is buried. The McClellan group places a symbolic wreath at the New Hope Cemetery adjacent to the McClellan Military Cemetery. New Hope has several Civil War veterans’ graves.
“Throughout the years, I have met several family members who appreciate the honor and respect we bring to their loved ones,” Abrams said.
Piedmont’s ceremony
Two years ago, when Sandra Goodwin decided to bring the WAA event to Piedmont’s Highland Cemetery, her motivation was personal and patriotic.
“My husband, LeWayne Goodwin, was a national guardsman and a part of the Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom operations, stateside. This event is a way we also show support to our living veterans.”
Each year, she has coordinated the ceremony. Before it begins, the Piedmont Honor Guard also stages the setting. They set up a flag to represent each branch of service until, during the ceremony, Goodwin will call out the name of the branch, and Ian, her 17-year-old son who is the captain of the honor guard, will lay a wreath beneath a flag, along with Piedmont veterans who do the same. Then, Goodwin or Ian will remind those in attendance the purpose of the WAA,which is to remember and honor veterans and to allow parents to teach their children the value of freedom.
In Piedmont, the civilian volunteers will stand before each grave and place their hand over their heart, while the veterans will salute as both say the name of the deceased veteran.
Goodwin is glad Piedmont residents have an opportunity to participate.
“A lot of people have cried and said they’ve never had someone who cared enough to do this,” she said.
To donate wreaths
Wreaths are $15 each and must be ordered from WAA.
In Piedmont, three places are accepting funds: Kirk’s Restaurant, 804 N. Main St.; Duggar Mountain Fudge shop, 614 North Main Street; or Amy McCurdy’s office, 212 Rome Avenue.
Abrams said supporters may write a check made to Fort McClellan Military Cemetery Wreaths Committee and mail it to Mike Abrams, 500 Stoney Brook Drive, SW, Jacksonville, Ala. 36265.
To donate online for either cemetery, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Click on the “Menu” button. Then, click on the “locations/groups” then on “Participating locations.” Type in either the Fort McClellan Cemetery or Highland Cemetery and choose the preferred sponsor. Choose the number of wreaths to be purchased and click on “review by sponsorship” and start the checkout process.