Wreath-laying has multiple meanings

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths are propped up against the head stones of veterans during the Wreaths Across America annual wreath laying ceremony at the Military Cemetery at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Mike Abrams of Anniston and Sandra Goodwin of Piedmont are leading two respective groups of volunteers in raising funds for a nonprofit known as Wreaths Across America (WAA). Fulfilling its mission, the group saw to it that more than 2.4 million wreaths were placed on veterans graves last year. The number of participating cemeteries is up to 3,300.

Those wishing to donate the money to purchase one or more flags, at a cost of $15 each, have until Nov. 30 for the Fort McClellan Military Cemetery and Nov. 21 for the Highland Cemetery in Piedmont. This year’s wreath-laying will be Dec. 17.