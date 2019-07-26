As seen from Quintard Avenue, Anniston doesn’t look much like a haven for runners. There’s a mile of auto dealerships and billboards, then a shade-covered downtown promenade where cars are often backed up at lights, and then a stretch of fast-food restaurants selling burgers and fried chicken.
But Marty Wennblom, a Calhoun County resident for just more than a year, says he’s never lived in a better place to run.
“To be honest, this part of the Choccolocco watershed is probably one of the best places to run in the country,” said Wennblom, who lives in White Plains.
Wennblom was among a crowd who gathered at Anniston High School on Thursday night to run 3.1 miles through Anniston’s urban core, past doctors’ offices and historic houses on the wooded hillsides of the city’s east side. It’s a practice run for the Woodstock 5K, a race that routinely draws more than 1,000 runners to Anniston.
It’s also another reminder of the paradox of fitness in the Model City. The Anniston area has an outsized reputation for hosting participatory sports events. The Cheaha Challenge and Sunny King Criterium bicycle races draw cyclists from around the world. The Woodstock has ballooned from a few dozen runners more than a decade ago to routine crowds of more than 1,000.
Yet obesity rates in the county continue to rise, and continue to be well above national averages. Three in 10 residents of the county report they do no exercise at all, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which extrapolated county-level numbers from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey.
Those same numbers show a 37 percent obesity rate in the county, higher than the 35 percent rate for Alabama, one of the top states for obesity.
For those who study such things, Calhoun County ranks low on opportunities to get fit. Only 45 percent of the county’s residents have “adequate access to locations for physical activity,” according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s numbers. That’s compared to about 60 percent statewide and 90 percent in the country’s fittest communities.
“We’re looking for proximity to parks and recreation facilities such as gyms or YMCAs,” said Anne Roubel, a researcher for the foundation. “Anything that offers an opportunity for exercise. Even things like a bowling center or golf course.”
Local runners, though, say the Anniston area has plenty of good space for running – even though that space isn’t always obvious to an outside observer.
“McClellan is a good place to run,” said Leo Usry, a military veteran who took up the sport after leaving the service. “There are so many roads up there, you can get lost in it.”
Closed for 20 years, the former Fort McClellan is laced with little-used streets that, to some, might seem like a liability. But several local runners at the Thursday event said they run often on the base. Others cited the Chief Ladiga Trail, which runs from Anniston through Piedmont and toward Georgia on the path of an old railroad line. Still others mentioned Anniston’s residential neighborhoods, lined with sidewalks.
“I feel safe here,” said Jennifer Grissom of Weaver, who ran with her husband along Woodstock Avenue on Thursday afternoon. “Nobody ever bothers me.”
The Grissoms said they started running largely because they saw the health problems that obesity caused for some of their relatives. And several noted that before they became runners, they didn’t think of the sport as fun at all.
“People keep asking me, why do you run? In other sports, that’s a punishment,” said Jayden Veazey, a 13-year-old member of Pleasant Valley High School’s track team.
Veazey took up running to stay in shape after breaking his arm while playing football. He said he doesn’t particularly like running on a track, but does enjoy the street run the Woodstock route offers.
Young runners such as Veazey seem to be on the rise at Woodstock. Last year, 228 runners below the age of 19 ran in the race, close to a record and twice as many as ran in the 2009 race. As the numbers for the Woodstock have grown, the numbers for Kidstock – a kids-only 1K race – have declined. Organizers say the growing participation of high school track teams is a likely cause of both trends.
Overall, more than 800 racers were registered for the Woodstock at the end of the week, organizers said. That puts this year’s race on track with last year’s, which drew more than 1,000 runners.
Still, participation is down from a few years ago, organizers said. According to Anniston Runners Club president Robert Powers, that may be due to the fact that earlier years’ races were also high-profile championship races for running organizations. Or it may be due to a growing number of choices for local runners.
“Years ago, you could find three or four 5Ks within driving distance at any given time,” he said. “Now it’s more like 10 or 15.”