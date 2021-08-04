Woodstock 5K to go on despite pandemic setbacks

The Woodstock 5K will take place this Saturday, though the mark of the pandemic will be all over it.
Around 750 people are signed up to run in the Anniston Runners Club’s biggest annual event, organizers say, down from the thousand-plus who typically registered before the pandemic. Runners will begin in corrals — smaller groups distant from each other, instead of the crush of runners one typically sees at the start of the race.
Even the little things are a little harder this year.
“This year has just been challenging everywhere we turn,” said race organizer Nicole Dieckow. “Even finding enough T-shirts has been hard.”
For four decades, Woodstock — a run that starts near Anniston High School and takes racers through the Model City’s core neighborhoods — has been one of the best-known participatory athletic events in a city known for its running and cycling competitions.
COVID-19 canceled the 2020 race, and this year organizers are dealing with the strains of the pandemic on almost every aspect of society.
Deickow said registration for the race was always going to be limited to 800 people, to help keep up social distancing at the outdoor event. Organizers have added a virtual 5K to the mix for those who still don’t feel comfortable coming out. Between 30 and 40 people have signed up for that.
Masks will be required at the starting line, Deickow said, with trash bins along the way to allow runners to throw them away.
Finding supplies for almost every aspect of the race proved difficult, due to supply-chain issues brought about by the pandemic. For instance, organizers had to buy two different colors of race T-shirt just to get enough shirts for all the runners.
Organizers weren’t entirely sure the city would give the go-ahead for the race until early July, Dieckow said. Just a month ago, the pandemic seemed to be dwindling toward nothingness.
All the news since early July has been bad. Nearly 1,700 people were in hospital beds in Alabama with the virus as of Tuesday, up from roughly 200 a month ago. In Calhoun County, only 35 percent of people have had even one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Four people died of the virus at Regional Medical Center this week, doctors have said, a grim toll that follows weeks when the death toll seemed to have come to a halt.
Deickow, like many vaccinated people, said she’s surprised to see that once again people have to focus on masks and social distancing.
“I know I’ve been really lackadaisical since I’ve been vaccinated,” she said. “I guess we all have.”