Women’s rights affirmed during downtown Anniston event Sunday

Lucile Bodenheimer

Dr. Lucile Bodenheimer stands with a group of protesters at the corner of 8th and Noble streets in Anniston Sunday as part of a nationwide demonstration on the 50-year-anniversary of the instatement of Roe v. Wade.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

“We spent an awful lot of time fighting for these rights 50 years ago,” said Dr. Lucile Bodenheimer of Anniston, who was a part of a nonpartisan women’s rights demonstration downtown Sunday.

The handful of protesters who had gathered in front of the Democratic party headquarters could be seen from 8th Street, car horns honking as they passed. 

