Women’s rights affirmed during downtown Anniston event Sunday

“We spent an awful lot of time fighting for these rights 50 years ago,” said Dr. Lucile Bodenheimer of Anniston, who was a part of a nonpartisan women’s rights demonstration downtown Sunday.
The handful of protesters who had gathered in front of the Democratic party headquarters could be seen from 8th Street, car horns honking as they passed.
The small Anniston gathering was part of a larger-scale nationally observed protest on the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision issued by the Supreme Court, which legalized abortion in the U.S. Now, 50 years later, following another Supreme Court decision which negated the advances in women’s rights achieved by Roe, the nation still grapples with the issue.
Democratic party chairwoman Sheila Gilbert told The Anniston Star the protest was open to both men and women of any political party.
“This is the 50th anniversary that we should be celebrating it still in place, but in fact it has been taken apart. And so we’re trying to have a presence and show we still protest what’s been done and we are still very much for women’s choice,” Gilbert said.
Neonatologist Dr. Martha Strange addressed the group, answering questions through the lens of her medical expertise.
“As a neonatologist, my focus today is on medical health care. From my perspective, pregnancy is a medical issue,” Strange said.
Though most of the event was held inside due to the rain, the conversation amongst those that did attend was passionate.
“These radical politicians should not, can not have the right to control a woman’s body. But guess what — they do have the power. That’s why we’re here, and that is what is our battle,” Strange said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.