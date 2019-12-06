A Golden Springs woman warned locals Thursday after, she said, someone stole a check from her mailbox and cashed it in Georgia.
Police said they investigated a rash of check thefts in the Golden Springs area earlier this year, but have only gotten one similar report, filed recently, within the past six months.
Rachel Hall said she filed that report Monday. Hall said she believes a woman stole a $587 check for her mortgage in November after she put it in her mailbox and left the flag up. She said she noticed on Nov. 12 that $508 had been charged to her account from a Wal-Mart in Woodstock, Ga.
Last weekend, Hall said, she received a notice from a collections agency for the check. Luckily, Hall said, her bank had reimbursed her for the money that was stolen.
Lt. Chris Sparks, an investigator with Anniston police, said the department had gotten several reports of similar crimes between January and March, in which people said someone had stolen checks from their mailboxes, marked them out and cashed them in Georgia.
“Whoever had done it swept through the Golden Springs area,” Sparks said.
Hall said she contacted staff at the Woodstock Wal-Mart. She said staff told her they had seen the woman in a surveillance video showing the check and what appeared to be an identification card to a cashier.
According to Hall, the woman had signed the check with her own name.
Hall said Wal-Mart staff told her the woman had already been put on a list as a “problem customer.”
“Before she cashed the check, they knew she was a problem,” Hall said.
Hall said she has had difficulty reaching the collections agency, but discovered online that she will have to provide the agency with a police report, statements from her bank account and an affidavit from her bank to prove that the charge was fraudulent.
“I’ve got to jump through hoops because Wal-Mart took a bad check,” Hall said. “It’s probably fixable, but this may take forever.”
According to Sparks, check-related crimes have decreased over the past seven or eight years with the rise of debit cards. Such incidents typically happen at homes near an interstate, he said.
Sparks referred to the check thefts from earlier this year as “an anomaly,” but said it’s possible there could be more in the area.
“The likelihood that if we have one, we’re going to have more is pretty real,” Sparks said.
If anyone is arrested in Hall’s case, Sparks said, they could be charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
According to state law, third-degree possession of a forged instrument is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.